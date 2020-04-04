£120k-a-week player’s 3-word response to Everton speculation

Everton winger Bernard has been linked with AS Roma.

Everton winger Bernard has stated on Instagram that he has not been offered to other clubs.

According to LaRoma24, Everton are looking for clubs to take Bernard off their hands in the summer transfer window.

Roma are claimed to have been offered the chance to secure the services of the Brazil international winger - who earns £120,000 as salary, according to Spotrac.com.

However, the former Shakhtar Donetsk has dismissed the speculation on Instagram, and has said that the report is not true.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bernard has made 13 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

The winger made 25 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 29 matches.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.