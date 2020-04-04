Quick links

£120k-a-week player’s 3-word response to Everton speculation

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Bernard during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on December 11, 2019 in Halewood, England.
Everton winger Bernard has been linked with AS Roma.

Bernard of Brazil

Everton winger Bernard has stated on Instagram that he has not been offered to other clubs.

According to LaRoma24, Everton are looking for clubs to take Bernard off their hands in the summer transfer window.

Roma are claimed to have been offered the chance to secure the services of the Brazil international winger - who earns £120,000 as salary, according to Spotrac.com.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Bernard during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on November 21, 2018 in Halewood, England.

However, the former Shakhtar Donetsk has dismissed the speculation on Instagram, and has said that the report is not true.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bernard has made 13 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

The winger made 25 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 29 matches.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Bernard of Everton before the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on August 17, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

