A guide for how to possibly fix the Animal Crossing New Horizons issue of Zipper not showing up for Bunny Day.

Bunny Day has started for Animal Crossing New Horizons which means that your island should be infested with cherry blossom trees as well as a hideous rabbit that is understandably scaring everyone. However, while this rabbit is pure nightmare fuel, there are some players he's refusing to show up for. If you're one of the few who cannot find and thus start Bunny Day, here you'll find out how to possibly fix the issue.

There's a lot of Bunny Day recipes to find and craft in Animal Crossing New Horizons by finding certain types of eggs and combining them with already established materials such as iron nuggets and so forth. Unfortunately, Bunny Day is only a limited-time festivity which runs out on April 12th, and you won't be able to return it regardless of any time travelling.

Yet, although there are people who have done a staggering amount in just three days, there are some who are complaining that Zipper the rabbit is not showing up.

ANIMAL CROSSING: How to quickly get all Bunny Day egg types in New Horizons

How to fix Zipper not showing up in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can possibly fix the issue of Zipper not showing up in Animal Crossing New Horizons by re-syncing your date and time with the internet:

Close Animal Crossing New Horizons

Proceed to Settings and then System on the Nintendo Switch

Select Date and Time and toggle Sync with Internet

Start Animal Crossing New Horizons and download update if necessary

The above fix is said to have worked for multiple people who had the trouble of Zipper not showing up on their island.

After you've done the above and the game is up-to-date, you should be able to find the menacing Zipper randomly wandering about your island.

HOW TO: Catch snapping turtle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

All you need to do is talk to him to begin the Bunny Day festivities.