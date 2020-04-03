'World-class, extraordinary': Max Allegri loves reported Wolves and West Ham target

The Premier League could welcome Sami Khedira this summer with Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly eyeing Juventus's Serie A winner.

Sami Khedira is hardly one of the most gifted footballers of the last 15 years. He does not have the skill and vision of a Zinedine Zidane, the ball-winning brilliance of an N’Golo Kante or the goalscoring might of a Steven Gerrard.

But while few would name this most underrated of footballers in their dream XIs, it’s telling that the likes of Joachim Low, Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri saw Khedira as an integral cog who, quite simply, made their side better.

A Serie A clash between Juventus and AC Milan in the spring of 2018 appeared to sum up the career of a man who, while unappreciated by the general public, has a World Cup trophy, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Champions League titles on his CV.

After spending much of the second half consigned to whistles from his own ‘fans’, Khedira then turned those jeers into cheers by scoring one and setting up another late on to put Milan to the sword.

"Why did I decide to leave Khedira on the pitch?,” Allegri mused, defending a player he describes as ‘world-class’ to Mediaset. “Because he is an international player, intelligent, who knows when to raise and lower the rhythm. He knows how to recognize the moments of the game.

“(He) must be applauded, he has been doing extraordinary things for seven years.”

Maybe a step backwards, as he reaches the autumn of his career, will finally see Khedira get the credit he deserves.

Fans of Juve, Real Madrid and co have been left a little spoiled by years of relentless success. Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, with all due respect, have not. With Calciomercato linking Khedira with a long-awaited move to the Premier League, a player with his iron-clad mentality looks destined to succeed.

And don't even dare suggest he is too old, unless you want to join the lengthy list of people Khedira has proved wrong.