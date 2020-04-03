The Last Of Us Part 2 is delayed thanks to coronavirus

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment have unfortunately delayed The Last Of Us Part 2 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony initially posted in a statement that there were no risks so far about their first-party titles being delayed, but yesterday it was announced that the release of The Last Of Us Part 2 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iron Man VR has also been delayed meaning it won't meet its May 15th release date, and there'll be fans concerned about the probability of Ghost Of Tsushima being pushed back from its release date in June.

You can find both Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment's statements about the delay below:

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II:

Original story:

The Last Of Us Part 2 is arguably the most anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive of the year alongside Ghost Of Tsushima. Fans will have already been playing as Ellie if the game had met its initial release date of February, but fans are now worried that the game will be delayed for a second time thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. While the anxiety from fans is understandable despite there being more pressing concerns than a video game releasing, Sony has at least suggested that a delay isn't on the cards at this moment in time.

In the build up to its release, Naughty Dog have recently been scrutinised over reported crunch for The Last Of Us Part 2. However, away from reports concerning its development, the sequel is massively anticipated thanks to how well its predecessor was received with it becoming the most rewarded game in history by critics.

It's understandable that fans are feeling the pain of waiting for its release, and it's also understandable that fans are fearing another delay.

Will The Last Of Us Part 2 be delayed?

A second delay for The Last Of Us Part 2 hasn't been announced.

There are some fans who are worried that The Last Of Us Part 2 will be delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic, but another postponement hasn't been announced by either Sony or Naughty Dog.

However, Sony have recently provided a statement concerning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (via PushSquare). This statement mentions how employees are being protected and it also covers the possibility of games being delayed.

Under the heading Impact On Sony's Businesses, Sony's statement says that "although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S."

This suggests that a delay for The Last Of Us Part 2 and other anticipated games such as Ghost Of Tsushima aren't planned at this moment in the time, but that things could possibly change due to circumstances.

We already know that Those Who Remain has been delayed thanks to the coronavirus (it was slated to launch on May 15th), so The Last Of Us Part 2 being postponed again isn't beyond the realm of possibility.

However, as of now, Naughty Dog's sequel is still scheduled to come out on May 29th.