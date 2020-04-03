Where to buy the Paqui One Chip Challenge in the UK: Are the spicy chips available on Amazon or eBay?

The Paqui Chip Challenge has taken the internet by storm but where can fans in the UK buy some?

The internet seems to love a good food challenge.

Whether it's eating as much as possible or whether it's eating something that's unbearably spicy, there's always something people want to try.

In recent months, one of the biggest and most popular food challenges has been the Paqui One Chip Challenge.

But what exactly is the challenge and how can fans get involved?

I just did one chip challenge and my insides are dying. pic.twitter.com/bHNaQTs2F1 — Eduardo R. Bello (@erb0012) April 2, 2020

What is the Paqui One Chip Challenge?

The Paqui One Chip Challenge is an eating challenge where participants have to eat a single tortilla chip.

It sounds simple enough but there is, of course, a catch.

The tortilla chip in question is flavoured by the infamous Carolina Reaper chilli, the spiciest chilli in the world at between 1,400,000 – 2,200,000 on the Scoville Heat scale.

As you can see I the video below from ITV's This Morning programme, all you have to eat is a single chip but that's no mean feat.

Where to buy the Paqui One Chip Challenge in the UK

As the Paqui One Chip Challenge has become a viral sensation online, and thanks to the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, actually getting hold of a packet can be tricky.

As a US company, Paqui Tortilla Chips only sell products in the States.

But thanks to sites such as eBay, willing participants can get hold of the chips in question.

However, prices vary, to say the least. For a non-Paqui branded chip, you can currently find packets priced between £7 and £33.

But for the official Paqui product, eBay sellers are currently hoping to charge a whopping £600, yes six-hundred pounds - the price alone is enough to bring you out in sweats.

Fans react to the One Chip Challenge

Unsurprisingly, fans who are hoping to give the challenge a go, or have already given the challenge a go, have taken to social media to share their nervous anticipation and reaction to the challenge.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "If I did that one chip challenge id actually die"

While another added: "The One Chip Challenge kicked my ass LOL"

And finally, this Twitter user shared an unfortunate experience after recommending the challenge to their boss:

Bought bosses the one chip challenge

I feel terrible pic.twitter.com/YxhDIc9xXY — Cat McCat (@bootygangpastr) March 31, 2020