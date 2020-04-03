Where is Sophie Ashcroft now? Sunderland 'Til I Die doesn't give Netflix fans the full picture

The story of Sophie Ashcroft in Sunderland Til I Die season 2 doesn't quite give fans the full picture.

There seems to be a real desire for fly-on-the-wall sporting documentaries at the moment.

Popularised, some might say, by Amazon's All or Nothing: Manchester City series, we've seen a whole host of similarly styled docuseries in recent years.

Whether that's more footballing series on the likes of Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and the Brazilian national team on Amazon or focusing on a totally different sport in Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, there's certainly plenty to go around.

Netflix's main football series is Sunderland 'Til I Die, which made its season 1 debut back in 2018 but now, the series has returned for its long-awaited second season and it lifts the lid on another troubled campaign at the Stadium of Light and the people behind the scenes who make the club tick.

One of the key faces in episode 3 is Sophie Ashcroft who is instantly shown to have a frosty relationship with club director, Charlie Methven.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 on Netflix

After Sunderland 'Til I Die first arrived on Netflix on December 14th, 2018, the series has made a welcome return to our screens on April 1st 2020, for a long-awaited second batch of episodes.

While the first series detailed Sunderland's struggles in the 2017/18 Championship season, which saw them relegated, series 2 follows the team under new ownership and new management as they embark on another tough season in League One, the third tier of English football.

Sophie Ashcroft in season 2

Sophie Ashcroft first appears in the early moments of episode 3 while club director Charlie Methven is trying to galvanise the club's media team into getting a big attendance for their Boxing Day match.

Like many in the team, Sophie is shown to be sceptical of Charlie's ambitious goals and the pair lock horns on numerous occasions throughout the episode with several passive-aggressive comments being made by both.

In an interview with Sophie, she makes it clear that it's not unheard of for people at a struggling football club to lose their jobs and, at the very end of the episode, she's seen packing a large box into her car and bidding colleagues farewell.

Naturally, many viewers would jump to the conclusion that Sophie was sacked or let go from the club but the reality off-camera is somewhat different.

Where is Sophie Ashcroft now?

It is true that Sophie Ashcroft did leave her position as Corporate Communications Manager at Sunderland but she's still technically involved with the club.

According to Sophie's LinkedIn page, she now works as the Head of Marketing & Communications at The Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC's own charity.

She started in the role in March 2019 and left her previous role as Corporate Communications Manager at the same time.

If anything, going from a Communications Manager to the Head of Marketing would be construed as a promotion.

So while Netflix portrays Sophie's situation as all doom and gloom, that's not necessarily what happened.

Series 2 of Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die is available to stream now after releasing on April 1st.