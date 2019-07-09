Where is Free Rein filmed? Inside Netflix's beloved family drama!

Fans have been returning to this wonderful series, but where exactly is Free Rein filmed?

It may be a fictional island, but Free Rein audiences certainly find the show's imagery familiar!

Vicki Lutas and Anna McCleery's beloved TV series arrived on Netflix in June of 2017 and has continued to entertain fans ever since.

The British drama show all began with the then 15-year-old American teen, Zoe (Jaylen Barron), after she encountered a horse during a summer in the English countryside; proving to be quite the companion and helping her in so many wonderful ways.

It was no surprise to see it return for a second series in 2018, and subsequently a delightful third.

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Series three: verdict

Free Rein series three premiered on Netflix back in July 2019.

It consists of ten episodes, and so far, fans of the first two series' have welcomed it back with open arms; the first episode - "Wild Horses" - really got things off to an eventful start with an eruptive stampede.

Once again, the show provided great family viewing, but where was it filmed?

Where is Free Rein filmed?

As you may know, the series is actually set on an unnamed island, but that doesn't mean it has no clear influences.

The location is based on the Isle of Wight and regarded as "an island off the coast of England" within the show.

In conversation with the International Business Times, the cast reflected on the locations which make the show so special. It's primarily shot in North Wales, spanning the island of Anglesey, and most importantly, the town of Beaumaris.

“Oh my goodness, it’s such a small town [Beaumaris],” says actress Jaylen Barron, “...everybody should really visit it”.

IBT also notes that filming took place around areas of Shropshire and Cheshire.

Pony squad assemble!!!

Season 3 is stearming now only on @netflix

Who’s watching already?? ❤️



Don’t t miss this new adventure! click on the link to start now https://t.co/Rrk8Lo4TCb pic.twitter.com/oQNdxkGQWs — Free Rein (@FreeReinUSA) July 7, 2019

In other news, watch Louis Theroux meet Joe Exotic.

