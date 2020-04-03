Where are 5G towers in the UK? EE explains network coverage across different areas of Britain

The issue of the 5G rollout across the world has been a contentious one.

When the super fast wireless network tech began to rollout in 2019, some became concerned about its reported levels of harmful radiation. 

But as the UK begins to implement the new tech, many are wondering where the country is starting with 5G. So, where are they placing the 5G towers?

Where are 5G towers in the UK?

It is hard to say specifically where the towers are located, as with a rollout this large, it will be difficult to pinpoint the exact location of the towers.

However, EE has spoken about which areas of the UK now have 5G coverage. They are the network spearheading the rollout. EE have now said 5G is live in 71 cities and large towns. 

This includes: London, Manchester, Glasgow, Chelmsford, Birmingham, Liverpool, Belfast, Newcastle, Bristol, and many more. You can view the full list here.

5G across busy UK cities and towns 

Some of the most busy areas across the country now have full 5G coverage. 

EE have covered these "high footfall places." They are: 

  • London: Waterloo station, Liverpool Street, Charing Cross, Highbury, Islington, New Cross Gate Overground, and Shoreditch High Street Overground

  • London: Piccadilly Circus, Clapham Common, and Hampton Court Palace gardens

  • Edinburgh: Market Street on Royal Mile

  • Bristol: Parkway

  • Cardiff: St David’s shopping centre and Morgan Arcade

  • Manchester: Albert Square

  • Belfast: Great Northern Mall and City Hall

  • Birmingham: Victoria Square, the Mailbox and Brindley Place

What actually is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of wireless tech for cellular networks. It mainly will increase network speeds for mobile phones and tablet devices. 

It was only in August 2013 that 4G was rolled out. And it took a decade to develop 4G cellular technology. 

3G was rolled out way back in March 2003. 

 

