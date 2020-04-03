What is the tower on the new 20 pound note? British artist is new featured person!

With the new £20 note now in circulation, many are questioning what the new images and symbols represent.

Back in 2016, the new £5 polymer note was released for its initial run, marking a shift from the old series E notes.

The £10 note followed a year later, and finally, the plastic £20 is now in circulation. It was announced that there would be a new note back in October 2019 and it entered circulation on February 20th, 2020.

So, what is the tower and who is the historic figure featured on the new 20 pound note?

Who is featured on the new £20 note?

Queen Elizabeth II, as always, is on one side of the note. Featured on the new £20 note is British artist JMW Turner. He replaced Scottish economist Adam Smith, who used to be on the back.

When the Bank of England announced they would be releasing new plastic notes, there was a push from the public to widen the scope of featured historical figures.

For example, celebrated British author Jane Austen is now featured on the £10 note, instead of Charles Darwin.

What is the tower on the new £20 note?

The tower featured on the note is actually the Margate Lighthouse.

It is likely they placed the Margate Lighthouse on the note, as Turner regularly visited Margate throughout his life, and was inspired by the seaside town. Turner also attended school in Margate.

The purple foil patch on the queen's side of the note is based on the shape of the staircase at the Tate Britain.

This is where much of Turner's art collection is housed, including his famed self-portrait of which the note's artwork is based on.

