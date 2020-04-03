TikTok's Bad Bunny Safaera challenge explained - English lyrics are very explicit!

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper whose song 'Saffaera' has become the focus of a new TikTok trend.
The trend involves people playing the song to their Spanish speaking parents and filming their reaction, most of the parents are shocked at first, but then dance along, while some just act disgusted.
The videos have got people who don't speak Spanish wondering what could Bad Bunny be saying that causes them to react like that?
What is the Bad Bunny Saffaera challenge?
'Saffaera' is Bad Bunny's new song with Jowell and Randy, and Ñengo Flow. The challenge involves teenagers playing the song for their parents and filming their reactions, while using the 'Bubble Head' effect.
The videos have gathered hundreds of thousands of views due to the hilarity of the parents reactions, most of which are of shock, before they start to dance to the music.
Who is Bad Bunny?
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose to fame with his breakthrough single 'Soy Peor' in 2016.
Since then he has collaborated with artists like J Balvin and Cardi B and Daddy Yankee and his 2020 album YHLQMDLG debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting all-Spanish album ever on the chart.
What do the lyrics mean in English?
The TikToks have left non Spanish speakers wondering: what could the lyrics mean in English and why are they so shocking? Here they are:
[Intro: Randy Nota Loca & Jowell]
Bla, bla, bla, bla, bla, bla
Hey, yo, hey, yo
Yo', yo', yo', yo', yo', yah
Lalalalalalala (Blow, blow)
Lalalalalalala
[Refrain: Randy Nota Loca & Jowell]
Damn, how insane
You have a nice a**
Whatever you put on looks amazing (Lalalalala; aight)
Move it, move it, move it, move it (Lalalalalalala)
How insane (Lalalalalalala)
You have a nice a**
Whatever you put on looks amazing (Aight; tra!)
Move it, move it, move it, move it
[Verse 1: Randy Nota Loca]
What a lack of respect, babe
How do you dare to come without panties?
Today you went out for me
And I thought that I was going to sleep, no
You came ready already, ready for a brushing
She sucks my lollypop, she gets on her knees, hey
How do you dare, babe, to come without panties?
[Interlude: Ñengo Flow]
What's up, tell me DJ Orma
What do you believe? F**ked up, man, hehe
Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana
Say it, Bunny
Hey, hey (Hahahaha)
[Chorus: Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow]
Today we drink, today we spend
Today we smoke like a rasta
If God permits it (If God permits it ), hey
If God permits it (That if God permits it ), hey
Today we drink, today we spend
Today we smoke like a rasta (Woo, woo, woo)
If God permits it (Hahahahaha), hey
If God permits it (Yo, yo), hey
[Verse 2: Ñengo Flow]
Real G, guiding the new generation with the true one
Bellaqueo to the galactic
Yes, so that your panties get wet
Get horny and versatile
More sl*tty than Betty Boo
The one who got horny, babe, was you
I stay killing with the "U"
P**sy with d**k, d**k with a**
Pu-p**sy with d**k, d**k with a**, yes
P**sy with d**k, d**k with a**
My nipple is brushing against you
This year I don't want a sl**
They see you with a lot of girls and they want to stay
They see you really active and they want to stay
Because you look hot, because you look hot
Really big t**s like Lourdes Chacón
Really big a** like Iris Chacón
I don't know why I haven't seen the p**sy
But we'll go to bed to f**k you in panties
[Chorus: Randy Nota Loca]
Today we drink, today we spend
Today we smoke like a rasta
If God permits it
If God permits it, yeah-yeah
And today we drink, today we spend
Today we smoke like a rasta
If God permits it
If God permits it (-it, -it, -it, -it, -it, -it)
[Verse 3: Randy Nota Loca, Bad Bunny & Alexis]
(¡Arr-ugh!)
Babe, what do you want? Here comes your shark
I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt
To see what is hidden in your pants
I want to grind on you and grind on you and grind on you (Hard, hard)
I-I-I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt (Hard, hard)
I want to grind on you and grind on you and grind (Hard, hard)
I-I-I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt, -e a blunt (Hard, hard)
The MDMA exploded
The girl danced bouncing
This ass deserves it all, deserves it all, deserves it all, yes
This ass deserves it all, deserves it all, deserves it all (Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
[Interludie: Bad Bunny]
Ah! I thought it was put slowly
It's all good, all good, we'll start fresh, start fresh
Look at Orma, look at Orma who's horny
Hahaha (Hahaha, Hahaha)
[Verso 4: Bad Bunny]
My d**k was chased away and I want you to hide it
Grab it like a bonga
She ate a pill that make her horny
She f**ks in the Audi, not in the Honda, hey (Tra)
If I give it to you, don't call me (Tra)
'Cause this is not so that you love me, hey (Tra)
If your boyfriend doesn't suck your a**
That's why he doesn't suck
[Bridge: Bad Bunny]
Go down to your house, I'll lick it all up
Babe, I'll lick it all up
Go down to your house, I'll break it all, hey
I'll break it all
Go down to your house, I'll lick it all up (Keep going!)
Babe, I'll lick it all up (Keep going!)
Tell me, servant (Keep going, daddy)
If you smoke weed (Daddy, da-daddy)
[Verso 5: Jowell]
Jowell, baby, baby, baby, haha, hahahaha!
The dealer is twerking (Hard!)
It seems like she f**ks well, while drunk
I want to take a selfie with that big buttocks (Yah, yah; wuh)
Erect, erect, erect I have it, it shows (Woh)
What are we gonna do with that big buttocks? (Wow)
In university it is A, A-A (Tra)
But these tits are C
You are super horny (Wuh), babe, I know it (Eh)
I'm also horny, what are we gonna do? (Tra; you know, eh)
With that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum
Go crazy, that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum
If you have that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum
If you have that bum-bum, go crazy, buoh
