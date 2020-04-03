TikTok's Bad Bunny Safaera challenge explained - English lyrics are very explicit!

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper whose song 'Saffaera' has become the focus of a new TikTok trend.

The trend involves people playing the song to their Spanish speaking parents and filming their reaction, most of the parents are shocked at first, but then dance along, while some just act disgusted.

The videos have got people who don't speak Spanish wondering what could Bad Bunny be saying that causes them to react like that?

What is the Bad Bunny Saffaera challenge?

'Saffaera' is Bad Bunny's new song with Jowell and Randy, and Ñengo Flow. The challenge involves teenagers playing the song for their parents and filming their reactions, while using the 'Bubble Head' effect.

The videos have gathered hundreds of thousands of views due to the hilarity of the parents reactions, most of which are of shock, before they start to dance to the music.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose to fame with his breakthrough single 'Soy Peor' in 2016.

Since then he has collaborated with artists like J Balvin and Cardi B and Daddy Yankee and his 2020 album YHLQMDLG debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting all-Spanish album ever on the chart.

What do the lyrics mean in English?

The TikToks have left non Spanish speakers wondering: what could the lyrics mean in English and why are they so shocking? Here they are:

[Intro: Randy Nota Loca & Jowell]

Bla, bla, bla, bla, bla, bla

Hey, yo, hey, yo

Yo', yo', yo', yo', yo', yah

Lalalalalalala (Blow, blow)

Lalalalalalala

[Refrain: Randy Nota Loca & Jowell]

Damn, how insane

You have a nice a**

Whatever you put on looks amazing (Lalalalala; aight)

Move it, move it, move it, move it (Lalalalalalala)

How insane (Lalalalalalala)

You have a nice a**

Whatever you put on looks amazing (Aight; tra!)

Move it, move it, move it, move it

[Verse 1: Randy Nota Loca]

What a lack of respect, babe

How do you dare to come without panties?

Today you went out for me

And I thought that I was going to sleep, no

You came ready already, ready for a brushing

She sucks my lollypop, she gets on her knees, hey

How do you dare, babe, to come without panties?

[Interlude: Ñengo Flow]

What's up, tell me DJ Orma

What do you believe? F**ked up, man, hehe

Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana

Say it, Bunny

Hey, hey (Hahahaha)

[Chorus: Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow]

Today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta

If God permits it (If God permits it ), hey

If God permits it (That if God permits it ), hey

Today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta (Woo, woo, woo)

If God permits it (Hahahahaha), hey

If God permits it (Yo, yo), hey

[Verse 2: Ñengo Flow]

Real G, guiding the new generation with the true one

Bellaqueo to the galactic

Yes, so that your panties get wet

Get horny and versatile

More sl*tty than Betty Boo

The one who got horny, babe, was you

I stay killing with the "U"

P**sy with d**k, d**k with a**

Pu-p**sy with d**k, d**k with a**, yes

P**sy with d**k, d**k with a**

My nipple is brushing against you

This year I don't want a sl**

They see you with a lot of girls and they want to stay

They see you really active and they want to stay

Because you look hot, because you look hot

Really big t**s like Lourdes Chacón

Really big a** like Iris Chacón

I don't know why I haven't seen the p**sy

But we'll go to bed to f**k you in panties

[Chorus: Randy Nota Loca]

Today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta

If God permits it

If God permits it, yeah-yeah

And today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta

If God permits it

If God permits it (-it, -it, -it, -it, -it, -it)

[Verse 3: Randy Nota Loca, Bad Bunny & Alexis]

(¡Arr-ugh!)

Babe, what do you want? Here comes your shark

I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt

To see what is hidden in your pants

I want to grind on you and grind on you and grind on you (Hard, hard)

I-I-I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt (Hard, hard)

I want to grind on you and grind on you and grind (Hard, hard)

I-I-I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt, -e a blunt (Hard, hard)

The MDMA exploded

The girl danced bouncing

This ass deserves it all, deserves it all, deserves it all, yes

This ass deserves it all, deserves it all, deserves it all (Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

[Interludie: Bad Bunny]

Ah! I thought it was put slowly

It's all good, all good, we'll start fresh, start fresh

Look at Orma, look at Orma who's horny

Hahaha (Hahaha, Hahaha)

[Verso 4: Bad Bunny]

My d**k was chased away and I want you to hide it

Grab it like a bonga

She ate a pill that make her horny

She f**ks in the Audi, not in the Honda, hey (Tra)

If I give it to you, don't call me (Tra)

'Cause this is not so that you love me, hey (Tra)

If your boyfriend doesn't suck your a**

That's why he doesn't suck

[Bridge: Bad Bunny]

Go down to your house, I'll lick it all up

Babe, I'll lick it all up

Go down to your house, I'll break it all, hey

I'll break it all

Go down to your house, I'll lick it all up (Keep going!)

Babe, I'll lick it all up (Keep going!)

Tell me, servant (Keep going, daddy)

If you smoke weed (Daddy, da-daddy)

[Verso 5: Jowell]

Jowell, baby, baby, baby, haha, hahahaha!

The dealer is twerking (Hard!)

It seems like she f**ks well, while drunk

I want to take a selfie with that big buttocks (Yah, yah; wuh)

Erect, erect, erect I have it, it shows (Woh)

What are we gonna do with that big buttocks? (Wow)

In university it is A, A-A (Tra)

But these tits are C

You are super horny (Wuh), babe, I know it (Eh)

I'm also horny, what are we gonna do? (Tra; you know, eh)

With that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum

Go crazy, that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum

If you have that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum

If you have that bum-bum, go crazy, buoh

