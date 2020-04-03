Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham reportedly facing top-flight competition for Liverpool player

Subhankar Mondal
Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts after conceding his team's first goal scored by Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers (not pictured) during the UEFA Europa League group K match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Werder Bremen are reportedly interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

According to Takvim, Werder Bremen are interested in signing Loris Karius from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Karius is on loan at Besiktas at the moment, but the goalkeeper will return to his parent club Liverpool at the end of the season.

The report has claimed that Bundesliga outfit Werder want to secure the services of the 26-year-old German this summer.

 

Competition for West Ham United

Bremen’s reported interest in Karius will come as a blow for West Ham United.

According to Fanatik, Premier League outfit West Ham are interested in signing Karius from the Reds.

No Liverpool future?

With Alisson having established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool, it is hard to see Karius have a future at Anfield, especially as he is unlikely to be happy to be just a squad player.

True, the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty means that the summer transfer window could be tricky for clubs, but one suspects that there will be a way for the 26-year-old to go back out on loan again.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch