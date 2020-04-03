West Ham reportedly facing top-flight competition for Liverpool player

West Ham United and Werder Bremen are reportedly interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

According to Takvim, Werder Bremen are interested in signing Loris Karius from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Karius is on loan at Besiktas at the moment, but the goalkeeper will return to his parent club Liverpool at the end of the season.

The report has claimed that Bundesliga outfit Werder want to secure the services of the 26-year-old German this summer.

Competition for West Ham United

Bremen’s reported interest in Karius will come as a blow for West Ham United.

According to Fanatik, Premier League outfit West Ham are interested in signing Karius from the Reds.

No Liverpool future?

With Alisson having established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool, it is hard to see Karius have a future at Anfield, especially as he is unlikely to be happy to be just a squad player.

True, the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty means that the summer transfer window could be tricky for clubs, but one suspects that there will be a way for the 26-year-old to go back out on loan again.