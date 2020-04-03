Quick links

UEFA's initial plan gives Wolves a boost

Wolverhampton Wanderers may finally catch a break.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

Wolves' season has not had the positive attention it deserves.

Manager Nuno Santo has done a terrific job of keeping the club involved in the race for the Champions League places, which in itself, is an achievement.

But to do so while balancing a tiring Europa League campaign which began in the qualifying rounds is even more impressive.

 

Now, with the season paused, Wolves' players and staff are finally getting a break.

When the campaign resumes, it could really suit Wolves.

Sky Sports report UEFA are against cancelling leagues and want to resume, even if it means a wait until July.

On top of that, they are prioritising the completion of domestic leagues before the Europa League and Champions League.

Olympiakos's Giorgos Masouras (R) fights for the ball with Wolves's Matt Doherty during the UEFA Europa League first leg of round-of-16 football match between Olympiakos FC and Wolves at...

For Wolves this is helpful as it means no cross-country travel and more time to focus between games.

It also helps Manchester United, but rids Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Sheffield United of an advantage they would have had over Wolves in the battle for a top four (or five) place.

Wolves presently sit in sixth place, five points off fourth.

They are well placed to make the Europa League quarter finals after drawing the last 16 first leg 1-1 at Olympiakos.

Diogo Jota of Wolves (C) celebrates with teammates Adama Traore of Wolves (L) and Conor Coady of Wolves after scoring their 1st goal during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round...

Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

