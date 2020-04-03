Quick links

Two years since Heckingbottom's Leeds were totally outclassed by Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2018 in London, England.
Leeds and Fulham were closely competing for promotion.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United is challenged by Stefan Johansen of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2018 in...

The enforced break from football denied spectators the top of the Championship table clash between Leeds United and Fulham which was scheduled for March 18.

It was a chance for Fulham to try and haul Leeds back in, and for the Whites to pull away and make automatic promotion a near certainty.

It could have been a very different match to the one between the two teams exactly two years ago today.

 

On April 3 2018, Leeds visited Craven Cottage and were totally outclassed by Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham.

Fulham were on their way to promotion, while Leeds were meandering to a miserable mid-table finish under Paul Heckingbottom.

This match as much as any showed that Leeds needed to change, and they did the following summer, axing Heckingbottom and appointing Marcelo Bielsa.

The game itself was a 2-0 win for Fulham with Kevin McDonald and Aleksandr Mitrovic scoring the goals.

Leeds' central defensive partnership of Matthew Pennington and Pontus Jansson looked strictly average, while Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira were overrun in midfield as Leeds managed just 39 per cent possession.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates scoring his sides second goal alongside Rui Fonte of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage...

Up front Caleb Ekuban led the line supported by Samu Saiz, and the Ghanaian striker missed a sitter. It may have been the final straw for him, and the moment even his biggest fans may have begun to lose faith.

Substitutes Jay-Roy Grot, Kalvin Phillips and Pierre-Michel Lasogga failed to turn the tide.

A lot has changed. Leeds have gone from also-rans to promotion favourites.

Fulham have been through the wringer too, winning promotion, being instantly relegated, and now bouncing back into contention.

It was a shame to be denied another tilt between the two teams, but perhaps eventually, the match will be played. Although we have no idea when.

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2018 in London, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

