Two years since Alli inspired Tottenham win, Pochettino comments worth noting

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is a 'fighter'.

Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli has had a tough season. It isn't new. Last season was a slog for him at times and he missed weeks with injury.

Even two years back, Alli's season was hurt by inconsistency. It is almost two years exactly since Alli inspired Tottenham to a memorable 3-1 away win over Chelsea.

His brace helped Spurs to an impressive victory at Stamford Bridge and emphatically answered questions over his form coming into the match.

Manager at the time Mauricio Pochettino praised his performance after the match, hailing Alli's character just as much as his ability.

He told BBC Sport: ""It's been a tough period for him, but for no doubt about his talent, his character. He's a fighter; very competitive.

"If he doesn't play for the international team he needs to fight and win trust and confidence again.

In the end, he's a great talent, only 21 years old, and sometimes we lose the focus on that. Sometimes the expectation is too much. There is too much pressure."

Words worth remembering

Over the last two years Alli has become a victim of his own early success.

He has struggled to reach the world class levels he was tipped to as a teenager after initially breaking into the Tottenham and England teams.

Pochettino is right that Alli is a fighter, he keeps on going, and he's just one game away from turning in a match winning performance.

Spurs should not give up on him, instead them need to add more talent around him and help him out.

Initially under Jose Mourinho he was outstanding, but injuries to other players have left him with too much to do.

When football eventually returns, key players will have recovered from injury, and Alli's task will be that little bit easier.