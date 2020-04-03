TikTok: The straw challenge revealed - people blame it for toilet paper shortage

TikTok's straw challenge is one of the craziest stuff we've ever seen.

Thanks to social distancing rules in the UK, a lot of people are staying on their own or if they're lucky - they have someone to share their home with for the next few weeks.

And since we can't go out, visit new places or just leave the house for a casual Friday dinner, it's safe to say some have come up with pretty insane challenges to pass the time.

However, the straw challenge is nothing like we've seen on TikTok before as people go mad to try it out.

So, here's what the straw challenge is all about.

What is the straw challenge on TikTok?

The challenge sees people use the cardboard tube of a toilet paper roll as a straw. Honestly, that's a giant straw and we are not convinced that's the safest trend to try at home.

In the straw challenge, TikTok users place the roll in a cup and attempt to finish all the drink in it.

In addition, we've come across some videos where people attempt the challenge with a clingfilm roll.

Honestly, if you're bored at home, we're sure there are other things you can do to fill your time...

Twitter blames the straw challenge for toiler paper shortage

As usual, Twitter users have reacted to the latest TikTok challenge, saying that the trend is to blame for recent toilet paper shortage across UK supermarkets.

One user noted: "The reason why everyone is buying all of the toilet paper is so they can do that straw challenge on TikTok, that's the only reasonable explanation."

Finally someone has a proper explanation of what the toilet paper panic buying was all about...

I know exactly where all of the toilet paper rolls are going now, y’all too busy doing that damn big straw challenge on tiktok — Braydon Sawyer (@braydonssawyer) March 12, 2020