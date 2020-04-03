TikTok: 'Makeup soup' challenge explained: What's the latest buzz all about

You'd better keep up as TikTok has a new challenge for you.

TikTok has become the go-to social media platform for hot trends. The site has grown a lot over the last few months, with recent figures showing that the app has been installed over 1.9 billion times worldwide.

And if you've been on the platform for some time, you'll see that users have created numerous challenges, while brands and social media influencers create campaigns to get more followers.

Right now, the 'makeup soup' challenge is gaining popularity among many. Here's everything you need to know about TikTok's latest trend.

What is the 'makeup soup' challenge on TikTok?

The trend sees people putting makeup on with a slight twist. Instead of showing a tutorial on how one does their makeup, the focus here is the actual makeup things people use for the challenge.

Users pick up what they need - such as brushes, foundation, eyeshadows, lipstick, etc - place them in a bowl and cover their faces with the bowl.

And a few seconds later, the makeup is on their faces!

So the idea is to put all the makeup stuff you need in a bowl (hence the name 'makeup soup'), cook it up and voilà - you've got makeup on!

The 'makeup soup' challenge on TikTok

The 'makeup soup' challenge is still quite new as the hashtag #makeupsoupchallenge has just over 26k views at the time of publication.

And by the looks of recent videos, the challenge was created over the last week hence the viewing figures.

But like every challenge on TikTok, only time can show whether this new trend is a hit or miss.

