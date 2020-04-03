‘That is the way’: SkySports pundit makes claim about £30m Leeds United player

Kalvin Phillips and Aleksandar Mitrovic are playing well for Leeds United and Fulham respectively.

Don Goodman has told Sky Sports that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been the best player in the Championship so far this season.

However, the former West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers player has picked Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as his Player of the Season so far.

Goodman has explained why he has picked the 25-year-old Serbia international over the 24-year-old Englishman - who was valued at £30 million by Leeds in June 2019, according to The Sun.

Goodman told Sky Sports: “Scoring 23 goals in 34 games speaks for itself. You look at West Brom and they have players chipping in from everywhere, but Fulham don't have that.

“He has scored 23 of their 52 goals, which is monumental. It shows how reliant they are on him and the massive burden on his shoulders, and that is why he is my Player of the Season.

“It is almost a reluctant choice as I really do believe Kalvin Phillips has been the best player in the league. They are both important to their sides but in different ways.

"But, as is tradition, strikers always get the glory. That is the way it is always been, and the way it always will be!”

Stats

Mitrovic has scored 23 goals and provided one assist in 34 Championship matches for Fulham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Phillips has scored one goal and provided two assists in 31 Championship goes for Leeds so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

As for Fulham, the London club currently find themselves third in the standings with 64 points from 37 games.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.