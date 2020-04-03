Who is Terrence Little Gardenhigh? Coffee & Kareem star's age and previous roles

Coffee & Kareem showcases the talents of rising star Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

Netflix may be great for TV, but it's often easy to overlook just how great their film content can be too.

Last year, they had great success with the likes of Noach Baumbach's Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and beyond, and this year they've continued to deliver some solid efforts.

January kicked things off brilliantly with the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems, unveiling a career-best performance from the one and only Adam Sandler.

More recently, The Platform has captivated audiences, but now for something completely different...

Coffee and cream is a perfect combination, but apparently, so is Ed Helms partnered up with Terrence Little Gardenhigh. The latest film the streaming service has brought to our attention is a throwback actioner with plenty of laughs and two terrific central performances.

Let's dive into it!

HELP IN STYLE: Support the NHS with this amazing hoodie!

Coffee & Kareem: Terrence Little Gardenhigh

Directed by Michael Dowse, Coffee & Kareem stars Ed Helms as officer James Coffee.

He is dating Vanessa Manning, but her son Kareem has other plans and decides to scare him off by hiring criminals to take him out. Although, things get pretty messy from there...

The chain of events exposes a concealed criminal network and an unlikely duo is formed to combat the ensuing threat.

It's a funny and charming odd couple narrative which takes a playful approach to buddy-cop comedy conventions, but the heart and soul here is arguably Terrence Little Gardenhigh's performance as Kareem.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the 12-year-old American actor opened up about working with Ed, expressing: "We had a lot of fun, on and off set. We would talk about acting and he'd give me tips that I really appreciated a lot. One of the tips he gave me was to follow my instincts, and that helps with a lot more than just acting. We definitely had a lot of fun. I felt like we connected!"

They work great together, and while we recognise Ed from the likes of The Hangover, let's consider where we may have seen Terrence...

Terrence Little Gardenhigh: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Terrence Little Gardenigh first appeared on screens back in a 2018 episode of the TV series Speechless (he played Kid #3)

The role title gives an indication of how brief the part was, but he later landed the part of Jafar in Disney's Just Roll With It, which stars the likes of Ramon Reed, Suzi Barrett and Tobie Windham.

That brings us to 2020, which has clearly been the most significant year yet. So far, he has played Miles in the series Danger Force and reprised the role again in Henry Danger, portraying the character across ten episodes in total.

Additionally, he appeared in a short called Turtle (he played Bruno).

His latest performance is sure to shoot him into further stardom - we look forward to seeing what's up next!

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Is Terrence Little Gardenhigh on Instagram?

No, Terrence Little Gardenhigh is not on Instagram.

However, you can follow his mum over at @mamalittlegardenhigh. There are a bunch of posts promoting the film and celebrating her son's talents.

If you haven't seen Coffee & Kareem yet, be sure to check it out on Netflix!

In other news, watch Louis Theroux meet Joe Exotic.