Souness predicts the one thing Klopp might regret about Liverpool

The former Liverpool man claims that Jurgen Klopp will not be fully satisfied over what he has achieved at Liverpool so far.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness spoke to Sky Sports about Jurgen Klopp and his potential regrets in a few years time.

The Reds have been a different animal ever since Jurgen Klopp took over. Liverpool ran Manchester City close last season for the Premier League crown but finished just one point short.

They, however, managed to lift the Champions League which is an immense achievement for the club. Liverpool will win the Premier League this season if and when the season restarts and that, along with the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, makes it four trophies in less than five years.

That is a fantastic record for Liverpool but Souness feels that Klopp will look back at that record in a few years time with some regret.

He said: "They won the Champions League last year and they are going to win the Premier League now, but I still think Jurgen Klopp will look back at this period and feel they should have won more than two major trophies."

"Okay, there was the Club World Cup as well, but to have been so good and so consistent and yet only won two big trophies, I think the players have got to be a bit angry at themselves about that."

Klopp has been criticised for not taking the domestic cup competitions seriously. Liverpool, with the squad they have, could have easily made a bigger mark in those two competitions but even without that, Klopp should be extremely proud of what he has achieved.

Liverpool were far away from the Premier League title when Klopp took over but for them to improve as much as they have in less than five years is incredible.

A few more trophies would have looked better but with the foundation Liverpool have now, they could easily dominate the next few years in England and possibly even in Europe.