Some Arsenal fans react as Tottenham Hotspur destroyed over £53m player

Wolfsburg's midfielder Yunus Malli (L) vies with Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano (R) during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and RB...
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are bitter North London rivals.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to RB Leipzig’s response to a Tottenham Hotspur fan about Dayot Upamecano.

A Tottenham supporter has suggested on Twitter that Upamecano is a future Spurs player.

The 21-year-old central defender has been at Leipzig since 2017 and has developed into one of the best young players in Europe.

 

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the youngster, who will will cost as much as €60 million (£52.8 million) in transfer fees, according to Tribuna.

Passione Inter has reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking at the young defender as well.

The Frenchman has played 21 matches in the Bundesliga and six times in the Champions League for Leipzig so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the league and four times in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Some Arsenal fans have been having some fun at the expense of their bitter North London rivals Tottenham after Leipzig’s tweet regarding Upamecano.

Arsenal fans:

Tottenham Hotspur fans:

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig vies with Tomas Rogic of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Leipzig at Celtic Park on November 8, 2018 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
