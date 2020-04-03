Some Arsenal fans react as Tottenham Hotspur destroyed over £53m player

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are bitter North London rivals.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to RB Leipzig’s response to a Tottenham Hotspur fan about Dayot Upamecano.

A Tottenham supporter has suggested on Twitter that Upamecano is a future Spurs player.

The 21-year-old central defender has been at Leipzig since 2017 and has developed into one of the best young players in Europe.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the youngster, who will will cost as much as €60 million (£52.8 million) in transfer fees, according to Tribuna.

Passione Inter has reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking at the young defender as well.

The Frenchman has played 21 matches in the Bundesliga and six times in the Champions League for Leipzig so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the league and four times in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Some Arsenal fans have been having some fun at the expense of their bitter North London rivals Tottenham after Leipzig’s tweet regarding Upamecano.

Arsenal fans:

Spurs and a future ...? This doesn't add up ... — RB Leipzig (from ) (@DieRotenBullen) April 3, 2020

Leipzig admin wants to get a job in the Arsenal, well, if he helps us sign Upamecano, then I think that there will be no problems.@Arsenal — Den (@DenReus11) April 3, 2020

Dragging spurs.... you love to see it. pic.twitter.com/peAGrmBE7X — Archmykel (@MykelOche) April 3, 2020

... Oh I love this admin — JESSY⚪ (@Torreira_Szn) April 3, 2020

Whoever runs this account deserves a pay rise. — AFC BEAN (@AfcBean) April 3, 2020

@Arsenal you have to see this... — OLUWAPAMILERINAYO (@oficialdevpilot) April 3, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur fans:

Leipzig and history dont tbf — Ozkan - Sir Harold Kane MBE SZN (@Ozkan_THFC) April 3, 2020

We are more future than past wtf — VETLESPURS (@Jd3s2) April 3, 2020