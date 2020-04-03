Quick links

Arsenal

Roma

Serie A

Premier League

Sold for £10m, former Arsenal man is suddenly worth over £50m now

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Arsenal sold goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to Serie A - now the Juventus number one is among the world's very best.

Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on February 2, 2020 i

Wojciech Szczesny’s market value has soared by over £40 million in the three years since his controversial departure from Arsenal, according to Calciomercato.

Now, when we say ‘controversial’, we do not mean that the Polish international forced his way out of the Emirates by downing his tools or resorting to juvenile jibes on social media. Szczesny was professional to the end.

Instead, it was the Arsenal supporters who were left scratching their heads about the decision to cash in on their academy graduate, especially when Roma paid just £10 million to secure his services. Szczesny was eight years younger than the ageing Petr Cech and, in the eyes of many, far superior to the erratic number two David Ospina.

 

And if The Gunners could turn back the clock, they surely would have had second thoughts about accepting such a minor fee for one of Europe’s most promising shot-stoppers - even if Bernd Leno has filled the void quite impressively in North London.

While Arsenal have slipped ever further from the elite, despite Leno's best efforts, Szczesny has lifted the Serie A title in each of the last two seasons, joining Juventus after establishing himself as arguably the finest goalkeeper in Italian football at the Stadio Olimpico.

Wojciech Szczesny goalkeeper of Juventus looks during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Turin, Italy.

If the 2019/20 season can be completed, Szczesny will be a three-time Scudetto winner. He has already lifted more trophies in two years at Juventus than during five in the Arsenal first-team.

And, according to Calciomercato, Juve now value a 29-year-old at the peak of his powers in excess of £50 million. Szczesny’s value has risen five-fold since Arsenal let him go.

A dejected Danny Welbeck and Woljciech Szczesny of Arsenal at the end of the game

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch