Sold for £10m, former Arsenal man is suddenly worth over £50m now

Premier League Arsenal sold goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to Serie A - now the Juventus number one is among the world's very best.

Wojciech Szczesny’s market value has soared by over £40 million in the three years since his controversial departure from Arsenal, according to Calciomercato.

Now, when we say ‘controversial’, we do not mean that the Polish international forced his way out of the Emirates by downing his tools or resorting to juvenile jibes on social media. Szczesny was professional to the end.

Instead, it was the Arsenal supporters who were left scratching their heads about the decision to cash in on their academy graduate, especially when Roma paid just £10 million to secure his services. Szczesny was eight years younger than the ageing Petr Cech and, in the eyes of many, far superior to the erratic number two David Ospina.

And if The Gunners could turn back the clock, they surely would have had second thoughts about accepting such a minor fee for one of Europe’s most promising shot-stoppers - even if Bernd Leno has filled the void quite impressively in North London.

While Arsenal have slipped ever further from the elite, despite Leno's best efforts, Szczesny has lifted the Serie A title in each of the last two seasons, joining Juventus after establishing himself as arguably the finest goalkeeper in Italian football at the Stadio Olimpico.

If the 2019/20 season can be completed, Szczesny will be a three-time Scudetto winner. He has already lifted more trophies in two years at Juventus than during five in the Arsenal first-team.

And, according to Calciomercato, Juve now value a 29-year-old at the peak of his powers in excess of £50 million. Szczesny’s value has risen five-fold since Arsenal let him go.