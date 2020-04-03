Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target made Champions League history with hat-trick

Could the Premier League welcome PSG's Layvin Kurzawa this summer? Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta reportedly want the Ligue 1 winner.

To call Layvin Kurzawa a ‘defender’ is like calling Jedward ‘musicians’. Technically it’s correct, but it doesn’t feel quite right to force them into such an ill-fitting box.

The Paris Saint-Germain flyer, and rumoured Liverpool target, is one of those ‘modern full-backs’ – more a winger than a defender, famed more for his rampaging bursts of acceleration rather than a penchant for giving opposition forwards a bruise and a battle.

Kurzawa, after all, is the only ‘defender’ in Champions League history to hit a hat-trick in the competition. And, even if he does spent most of his time in the final third, you cannot argue that this is no impressive feat.

The France international made history in a 5-0 thrashing of Anderlecht in October 2017, gobbling up two tap-ins like a poacher in his prime before arrowing a pin-point left-footed strike into the corner late on.

With Sport claiming that both Arsenal and Liverpool have identified Kurzawa as a bargain summer signing (his contract at PSG is due to expire in July) , those at Anfield and the Emirates should prepare themselves to take the rough with the smooth.

Kurzawa is no stranger to a costly blunder, even at 27. But if you’re looking for a moment of magic in the final third from an unlikely source, he could be the man to provide it.