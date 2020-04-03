Reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target discloses what his club have told him

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Willian has suggested on Fox Sports that he may not be at Chelsea next season.

The Brazil international winger has said that Chelsea have told him that they will not give him a new three-year contract.

The Blues are willing to hand the 31-year-old a new two-year deal, but the former Anzhi Makhachkala player - who can also operate as an attacking midfielder - wants a three-year contract.

Willian has been on the books of Chelsea since 2013 and is out of contract at the London club in June 2020.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in securing the services of the attacker on a free transfer.

Willian told Fox Sports’ Fox Sports' show Expediente Futbol, as translated by Football.London: "Everyone knows that my contract ends now in a few months, so the renewal is really a difficult thing to happen.

"I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years, I asked for three and it ended there, we don't talk anymore, we didn't negotiate anymore.

“Three years... Chelsea said it would be impossible, so for now there's this difficulty, but nothing is impossible.

“We don't know what can happen, suddenly we could make a deal and get it right. But what I can say today is that my contract is going over and I will be free to negotiate with any team."

Summer exit

While it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens amid the global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, it does look likely that Willian will not be at Chelsea next season.

After all, with Arsenal and Spurs reportedly interested in him, the Brazilian will not be not short of offers.