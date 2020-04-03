Report: West Ham contact £10m star's agent, want Spurs-linked star at London Stadium

West Ham United reportedly want to enhance David Moyes's Premier League squad with Bundesliga's Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch.

West Ham United have made contact with Robin Koch’s representatives as they join the race for a highly-rated Bundesliga centre-back, according to the Daily Star.

They do say one man’s misery is another’s fortune.

And, once Niklas Sule suffered what looked like a season ending injury back in the autumn, it was a Freiburg star who stepped into the void and replaced the Bayern Munich colossus in Joachim Low’s star-studded Germany side.

Koch was rewarded with his international bow in late-2019, a reflection of the fine form he has displayed during a superb campaign at the heart of Freiburg’s backline.

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City have been watching closely while Leeds United’s director of football, Victor Orta, admitted to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the ex-Kaiserslautern youngster had admirers at Elland Road too.

And, according to the Star, West Ham have now thrown themselves into the mix, contacting Koch’s entourage to make sure they are kept in the loop.

Freiburg were expecting to demand around £20 million for their prized asset but, with the global health crisis hitting Bundesliga clubs hard in the pocket, his price-tag could drop by a staggering 50 per cent (O Jogo).

A £10 million fee would make Koch potentially one of the summer’s best bargains. Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna have all committed high-profile blunders since David Moyes took over at the London Stadium recently and links with a commanding, ever-improving German international should keep the West Ham trio on their toes.