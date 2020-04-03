Quick links

West Ham United

SC Freiburg

Bundesliga

Premier League

Report: West Ham contact £10m star's agent, want Spurs-linked star at London Stadium

Danny Owen
David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 16, 2020 in Romford, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United reportedly want to enhance David Moyes's Premier League squad with Bundesliga's Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Robin Koch of Sport-Club Freiburg Looks on during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Fortuna Duesseldorf 95 at Schwarzwald-Stadion on February 22, 2020...

West Ham United have made contact with Robin Koch’s representatives as they join the race for a highly-rated Bundesliga centre-back, according to the Daily Star.

They do say one man’s misery is another’s fortune.

And, once Niklas Sule suffered what looked like a season ending injury back in the autumn, it was a Freiburg star who stepped into the void and replaced the Bayern Munich colossus in Joachim Low’s star-studded Germany side.

 

Koch was rewarded with his international bow in late-2019, a reflection of the fine form he has displayed during a superb campaign at the heart of Freiburg’s backline.

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City have been watching closely while Leeds United’s director of football, Victor Orta, admitted to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the ex-Kaiserslautern youngster had admirers at Elland Road too.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina battles for possession with Robin Koch of Germany during the International Friendly match between Germany and Argentina at Signal Iduna Park on October 09,...

And, according to the Star, West Ham have now thrown themselves into the mix, contacting Koch’s entourage to make sure they are kept in the loop.

Freiburg were expecting to demand around £20 million for their prized asset but, with the global health crisis hitting Bundesliga clubs hard in the pocket, his price-tag could drop by a staggering 50 per cent (O Jogo).

A £10 million fee would make Koch potentially one of the summer’s best bargains. Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna have all committed high-profile blunders since David Moyes took over at the London Stadium recently and links with a commanding, ever-improving German international should keep the West Ham trio on their toes.

Robin Koch of Sport-Club Freiburg controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Schwarzwald-Stadion on January 26, 2019 in Freiburg...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch