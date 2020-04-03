Report: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights plan in doubt

The financial crunch is coming at a bad time for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur's plans to sell naming rights to the new stadium are in doubt, report The Mail.

The stadium was opened one year ago and was named simply The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This was a temporary move, with The Mail reporting Spurs planned to earn £300 million from a willing sponsor.

Now amid a global economic crisis spirally from the health pandemic, Tottenham fear their window of opportunity may have closed.

Spurs reportedly hoped to have new sponsors ahead of next season.

Even a delay to next season may not help Spurs much, with such a large sponsorship deal considered an extravagance by companies at a time of cutting back on budgets.

Tottenham offered a unique opportunity. Their stadium show Premier League football, NFL, and were even signed up to host Anthony Joshua's next boxing fight.

All of that will eventually resume, but dates are uncertain.

A lack of incoming naming rights will also affect the club's transfer budget.

The report does not say Spurs will miss out entirely, but clearly deals will be harder to do, and the club will have to take a far lesser offer than they hoped for, or none at all and try and wait it out.