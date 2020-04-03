Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Timo Werner considering Bayern, Liverpool yet to bid

Dan Coombs
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Liverpool are considered as contenders to sign Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is considering Bayern Munich as an option - with implications for two Premier League clubs, report Sport1.

Bayern have long had Werner on their radar, but as a rival, he has resisted interest.

Now Sport1 report Werner is open to a move to Bayern, although there is no firm proposal.

 

Werner's release clause is quoted in the report at 60 million euros (£52.4 million).

Neither Liverpool or Bayern have made direct inquiries with RB Leipzig.

Sport1's report speculates that Liverpool's recent reported interest may have even been floated to flush out Bayern.

Bayern are said to be backing away from a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, because he is more expensive than Werner.

The German side are well placed financially, but are still looking to be cautious amid the health and economic crisis.

Werner is also said to be impressed by Bayern coach Hansi Flick, and is aware the manager likes him too.

Liverpool's desire to get this deal done remains unclear. Werner could even end up staying at Leipzig.

One thing the Reds can't afford to be is complacent. If they let him to go Bayern, then that's it, he might never be available again.

 

