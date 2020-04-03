Quick links

Report: Real possibility instrumental Liverpool player could become free agent in 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum is out of contract at Liverpool in 2021.

According to The Daily Mail, there is a real possibility that Georginio Wijnaldum will head into the final year of his contract at Liverpool without signing a new deal.

Wijnaldum is out of contract at Premier League club Liverpool in the summer of 2021.

The Reds have put contract talks with the former Newcastle United midfielder on hold due to the current global health crisis.

The Daily Mail has described the Netherlands international midfielder as “an instrumental figure” for manager Jurgen Klopp, and the report has claimed that there is now a “real possibility” that he will head into next season with the prospect of him becoming a free agent in the summer of 2021.

 

No panic

While Liverpool should ideally get Wijnaldum’s contract sorted before the start of next season, there is no really no panic.

After all, the Dutchman is playing regularly for the Merseyside outfit and seems happy at Anfield.

With Liverpool doing well these days, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League, one suspects that the Dutchman will want to sign a new contract and stay at Liverpool beyond 2021

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

