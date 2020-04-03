Report: Klopp sees 18-year-old Liverpool teen as a first-team option, no PL debut yet

The Premier League has not seen anything from Neco Williams yet but the Liverpool right-back is pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold hard.

Neco Williams is now a member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans going forward after an impressive debut season for the Premier League leaders, according to Goal.

Arguably the best young full-back in world football is already plying his trade at Anfield. But Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fully aware now that he cannot let his staggering standards drop one bit with another fresh-faced academy graduate looking to steal his place in Klopp’s starting XI.

Williams, an 18-year-old Welshman, has certainly caught the eye with his boundless energy and superb crossing ability from the right-hand side.

He produced an assist that Alexander-Arnold himself would have been proud of during that infamous 5-5 draw with Arsenal in the EFL Cup and was arguably Liverpool’s star performer during a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea before the global health crisis put a pause on the entire worldwide game.

Williams is yet to make his Premier League bow but, considering that he has been included in the matchday squad seven times since December, another first is coming. Especially with Goal reporting that the Wales U19 international, who has been hailed by Ryan Giggs no less, is seen by Klopp as a genuine first-team option.

“He played a super game at Chelsea, and obviously showed that we can really have a second full-back coming, which helps us massively for the future,” Klopp told The Mirror.