Report: Klopp sees 18-year-old Liverpool teen as a first-team option, no PL debut yet

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United...
The Premier League has not seen anything from Neco Williams yet but the Liverpool right-back is pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold hard.

Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Neco Williams is now a member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans going forward after an impressive debut season for the Premier League leaders, according to Goal.

Arguably the best young full-back in world football is already plying his trade at Anfield. But Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fully aware now that he cannot let his staggering standards drop one bit with another fresh-faced academy graduate looking to steal his place in Klopp’s starting XI.

Williams, an 18-year-old Welshman, has certainly caught the eye with his boundless energy and superb crossing ability from the right-hand side.

 

He produced an assist that Alexander-Arnold himself would have been proud of during that infamous 5-5 draw with Arsenal in the EFL Cup and was arguably Liverpool’s star performer during a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea before the global health crisis put a pause on the entire worldwide game.

Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Williams is yet to make his Premier League bow but, considering that he has been included in the matchday squad seven times since December, another first is coming. Especially with Goal reporting that the Wales U19 international, who has been hailed by Ryan Giggs no less, is seen by Klopp as a genuine first-team option.

“He played a super game at Chelsea, and obviously showed that we can really have a second full-back coming, which helps us massively for the future,” Klopp told The Mirror.

Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, London on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

