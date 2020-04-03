Quick links

Report: Another PL side joins Villa, Wolves and Ancelotti keen on signing £13m defender

Tom Thorogood
Christian Luyindama (L) of Galatasaray in action against Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at Turk Telekom Stadium...
Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on Christian Luyindama.

Galatasaray's Congolese defender Christian Luyindama (L) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray...

According to Fanatik, Bournemouth have joined Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to sign Christian Luyindama.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to most football leagues.

But that seemingly hasn’t stopped teams from looking ahead to the summer transfer window with clubs identifying areas to strengthen.

Luyindama enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with Galatasaray before succumbing to a ruptured cruciate injury, ruling him out for five months.

The 6ft 3inch defender has returned to training, alerting several clubs.

 

A recent report from Tavkim claimed West Ham United are considering the £13 million ace.

But Fanatik now claim there is a new suitor from the Premier League, with Bournemouth joining suitors Everton, Villa and Wolves.

The Cherries may be looking at Luyindama as an ideal option to bolster a weak defence which has shipped 47 league goals in 29 games.

The number one suitor, however, is said to be Everton. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to include the player in his ranks at Goodison Park this summer.

The Toffees have conceded 46 league goals this season. Question marks have been asked of Michael Keane with the 27-year-old putting in a shocker in the 4-0 defeat at Chelsea last month.

With Villa and Wolves also keen, Luyindama has plenty of options in front of him.

Christian Luyindama of Galatasaray controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain at Turk Telekom Arena on October 01, 2019 in...

