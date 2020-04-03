Graeme Souness compares Jurgen Klopp to Bill Shankly

Has Jurgen Klopp done enough to receive such huge praise?

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness spoke to Sky Sports about why he thinks Jurgen Klopp is similar to Bill Shankly.

Klopp will arguably go down as one of the best managers in Liverpool's history for everything he has achieved over the last few years.

The German has led the Reds to a Champions League crown and is only a few inches away from their first-ever Premier League title.

Liverpool have had some true greats in the past but none greater than Bill Shankly. The Scotsman managed the Reds for almost 15 years and he is one of the biggest reasons why Liverpool are so appreciated today.

Souness would've heard all the great stories about Shankly during his time at Liverpool and the former Reds midfielder has found some similarities between the great man and Klopp.

He said: "He (Klopp) is a great fit for Liverpool because he feels the emotion of the place. He is the polar opposite of what Bob (Paisley) and Joe (Fagan) were."

"Bob didn’t speak a great deal and with Joe, you had to lean in to hear what he was saying. Jurgen is more like Shankly, who was a great communicator, a showman and the leader of the pack. Jurgen is different, but he understands the club and he has done the most marvellous job," he said.

It is probably too soon to put Klopp on the same pedestal as Shankly but it won't be a surprise if he makes it there in the very near future.

Klopp has done a remarkable job at Liverpool and if he can continue the same for another five years or more, he will undoubtedly be among the Anfield greats.