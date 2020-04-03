Player calls Celtic to be crowned champions, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers won’t catch them

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Mikael Lustig has told The Daily Record that Celtic should be named champions of Scotland ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table.

The Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the 2019-20 campaign will get back underway.

Former Celtic right-back Lustig - who now plays for Gent in Belgium - believes that the Hoops should be crowned champions of Scotland.

In Belgium, the Belgian Pro League has been cancelled, with Club Bruged to be declared champions, as reported by BBC Sport.

Lustig told The Daily Record: "It is not any surprise that I think Celtic deserve to win the league and be named champions. I know Celtic would prefer to play the rest of the games and to win the trophy after that but that doesn’t look like it is going to be possible.

“As things stand, Celtic is 13 points clear and they deserve to win the league. There are going to be other teams who want the season to be null and void but Celtic are well ahead and deserve to win.

"Hopefully, that will be the final decision and Celtic will be named as Scottish champions again.”

Lustig added: “It would be different if they were only a couple of points in front of the team in second place but we are talking about 13 points.

“There is no way even if the season resumed that Celtic would be caught over the remaining games.”

Rangers will not be happy

Rangers will certainly not be happy if the season in Scotland is cancelled and Celtic are declared champions.

True, the Hoops are 13 points in the lead, but if Rangers win their game in hand and the two matches against Neil Lennon’s side, then they will certainly fancy their chances of pushing Celtic all the way.