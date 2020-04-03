Photo: Tottenham Hotspur highlight moment of hope amid shame headlines

Tottenham opened their stadium one year ago.

It has been a rough week for Tottenham Hotspur amid the building economic crisis.

The club's decision to furlough 550 non playing staff has been met with fierce criticism, with neither owner Joe Lewis or chairman Daniel Levy making any concessions themselves.

The players have taken the brunt of the criticism though, will calls for them to take a salary reduction.

Amid the negativity, Tottenham have attempted to remind their fans of a moment of hope, which came one year ago today.

On April 3 2019, Spurs opened their new stadium for it's first ever competitive match.

Tottenham won the game 2-0 against Crystal Palace, to kick off with a win and a clean sheet.

View this post on Instagram One year ago today... A post shared by @ tottenhamhotspurstadium on Apr 3, 2020 at 2:26am PDT

It was a moment of hope, where anything began to feel possible for Spurs.

It did get better, with the team reaching the Champions League final, although there were home defeats to Ajax and West Ham along the way at the new stadium to temper the mood a little.

Quite how it has unravelled has been deeply unpleasing to fans, with Tottenham losing the final, and then sacking Mauricio Pochettino months later.

Replacement Jose Mourinho is struggling at present, and may not get the funds he needs to shape the squad as he wishes.

This is a time for patience, and it may be a little while before fans feel quite as hopeful as they did 12 months ago, again.