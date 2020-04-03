Persona 5 Royal: Torn King Of Desire weakness - get blue Will Seed of lust

Persona 5 Royal fans want to know the weakness for the Torn King Of Desire so they can get the blue Will Seed of lust from Kamoshida's palace.

The very first palace in Persona 5 Royal belongs to Kamoshida and you'll be able to explore it after a long five-hours worth of exposition and tutorials. This palace includes Will Seeds of lust for you to find, but one of them is hidden behind a mini-boss referred to as the Torn King Of Desire. If you're finding it difficult to beat this melted phallic Shadow, here you'll discover its weakness and how to defeat.

Atlus have made lots of changes to Persona 5 Royal with Will Seeds just being one of many. There's a new gymnast waifu to woo and there's a third semester to unlock to extend the game's already ridiculous longevity, but you won't be able to do any of this until you make the pervy P.E teacher, Kamoshida, confess to his wicked crimes.

However, for perfectionists who wish to 100% everything, you'll want to get all three of the Will Seeds of lust hidden within the castle before stealing Kamoshida's treasure. One of these Seeds is hidden behind an enemy referred to as the Torn King Of Desire, and below you'll discover its weakness and how to eviscerate.

What is the weakness for the Torn King Of Desire in Persona 5 Royal?

The Torn King Of Desire has no weakness in Persona 5 Royal.

Although the Torn King Of Desire has no weakness in Persona 5 Royal, you should know that it is strong to Agi/Fire, Bufu/Ice, Zio/Electricity, and pretty much all Persona attacks.

This means you'll need to rely on Technical attacks from hits with your blades, pipes, and whips, as well as toy model guns.

How to defeat the Torn King Of Desire in Persona 5 Royal

You will need to rely on Technical attacks to easily defeat the Torn King Of Desire in Persona 5 Royal.

In order to defeat the Torn King Of Desire with Technical attacks, you will need to cast ailments such as Dormina to send it to sleep.

This sleeping ailment can be cast by Ann, and it will allow you to perfect a Technical attack by performing a physical strike.

Rather than performing a physical strike with Ryuji or Morgana, it's best to do it with Joker provided you have one of the DLC Personas equipped.

These DLC Personas have much higher levels and stats, and they will significantly improve Joker's strength compared to others in the Phantom Thieves when wandering about Kamoshida's castle.

You can also defeat the Torn King Of Desire by using skills such as Tarunda, but it's not necessary and you'll want to conserve your SP to complete the palace in one go (albeit without stealing Kamoshida's heart).

Simply having Ann and Joker cast Dormina to execute Technical attacks (and hopefully all-out-attacks) will be enough to eliminate the phallic foe.

The only thing you need to watch out for is the Torn King Of Desire settings its sights on Ann. When this happens, you will need to have Panther guard so she can avoid as much damage as possible.