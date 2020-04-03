Persona 5 Royal: Eligor fusion and weakness - War-Hungry Horseman from Kamoshida's palace

The fusion and weakness of the War-Hungry Horseman from Kamoshida's palace, Eligor, in Persona 5 Royal.

There are several palaces you'll venture to in Persona 5 Royal but Kamoshida's BDSM castle is the very first. Full of provocative imagery and symbolism, as well as Will Seeds of lust, this palace is also home to the War-Hungry Horseman, Eligor. Here you can find its fusion as well as its weakness so you can easily defeat it.

Atlus have made lots of changes to Persona 5 Royal including the option to woo a new waifu and unlock a third semester, but none of this is possible until you kick the behind and steal the heart of the world's worst ever P.E. teacher, Kamoshida. This palace is largely a breeze thanks to being the very first with low-level Shadows, but Eligor is a difficult one to take down for those who cannot find its weakness.

So, to help you get past this henchman so you can do Tokyo a favour in making Kamoshida confess to his sins, below you'll discover the horseman's Achilles heel as well as how to fuse it later on.

PERSONA 5 ROYAL: How to easily defeat Berith by exploiting its weakness

What is the weakness of the War-Hungry Horseman, Eligor, in Persona 5 Royal?

The War-Hungry Horseman, Eligor, has a weakness to Zio/Electricity in Persona 5 Royal.

This means you can exploit Eligor's weakness in Persona 5 Royal by having Ryuji perform Zio through Captain Kidd.

Although it has an Achilles heel which is very easy to exploit, you should know that it is resistant to Agi/Fire and gun attacks.

Guru from Morgana also does little good thanks to your low level, so you'll simply want to use the power of electricity so you can perform all-out-attacks.

Rather than just relying on Ryuji to perform Zio, you too can possess the power by having Incubus.

You should battle this winged Shadow fairly regularly during the early stages of Kamoshida's palace, so talking it into your joining your side should be easy.

Persona 5 Royal Eligor fusion

You won't be able to complete a fusion for Eligor in Persona 5 Royal until you reach level 16.

For the very same reason you also won't be able to sweet-talk Eligor into joining your side when traversing through Kamoshida's palace.

Some of the easiest fusions for the War-Hungry Horseman include the execution of low-level Personas you'll be able to pick up during your visit to Kamoshida's castle: Angel with Jack-O-Lantern, Angel with Cait Sith, and Angel with Genbu.

PERSONA 5 ROYAL: How to easily defeat Berith by exploiting its weakness

These aren't only the fusions possible though, and you can check out the full list over on the Persona 5 Royal Fusion Calculator.