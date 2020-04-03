Persona 5 Royal: Best bathhouse days to improve your charm social stat

The best days to visit the bathhouse in Persona 5 Royal so you can improve your charm that much quicker.

Persona 5 Royal is now available on PlayStation 4 meaning returning Phantom Thieves have to once again deal with all the stress that comes with becoming a perfect specimen in a video game. There are a bunch of social stats to level up such as kindness, knowledge, and proficiency, and there's also charm which will help you when trying to woo the lovely Ann (or Lady Ann as Morgana would say). One of the most proficient ways to improve this social stat is by visiting the bathhouse, and here you'll find the best days for dipping your toes in hot water.

As previously mentioned, charm is an important social stat in Persona 5 Royal because a certain level will be required to continue progressing your Confidant with Ann. Not only that, but the social stat as well all the rest will also be pivotal to progressing through storylines with most of your other Confidants as well.

While there are numerous ways to improve each social stat, below you'll find out the best days for visiting the bathhouse to become a Casanova.

PERSONA 5 ROYAL: Weakness for the Torn King Of Desire mini-boss

What are the best days for visiting the bathhouse in Persona 5 Royal?

The best days for visiting the bathhouse in Persona 5 Royal are Monday and Thursday.

Visiting the bathhouse on these days in Persona 5 Royal will provide you with three charm points as opposed to the regular two. Spending time there on rainy days will also provide you with the chance to improve your appeal more.

Aside from donning a towel and dipping your toes in hot water, other ways to improve your charm include reading books that are dedicated to the social stat. These can be found at the library as well as in shops.

At the beginning of Persona 5 Royal, you can also increase charm by working at the 777 Store and this will coincide with bagging you some extra cash.

HOW TO: Get the speed reader book in Persona 5 Royal

In addition to the above, you should never forget to buy a juice drink from the Shibuya Underground Walkway. While it can be easy to forget, you should make a mental note to always buy from the juice stand on a Sunday because the liquid gold will increase one your several social stats.