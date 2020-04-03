One Man, Two Guvnors: Christine Patterson explained - audience plant?

One Man, Two Guvnors is a magnificent spectacle and Christine Patterson has become its unlikely star.

There's no place like the theatre!

More than ever, people are finding comfort in entertainment, taking the opportunity to catch up on shows they never got around to on release and tuning into recent audience hits.

However, beyond film and TV, we've been given the chance to transform our sofas into front row seats at the theatre.

As reported by Edinburgh Evening News, a National Theatre spokesperson has expressed in the wake of the decision to upload weekly productions to their official YouTube channel: "During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, the National Theatre announces a new initiative National Theatre at Home providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home."

The move has been celebrated by theatre lovers and beyond, with the first offering - One Man, Two Guvnors - proving a roaring success...

One Man, Two Guvnors: Christine Patterson

Roughly halfway into the production and in character - of course - James Corden flocks off the stage to bring an audience member named Christine Patterson onto it.

Encouraging her to participate in the escalating scenario earned a great reaction from the crowd, but many couldn't help but squirm as she did her best to protect her dress from some rather poor chopping skills.

"It's best you don't get involved, Christine!" You said it...

It becomes increasingly comical to hide her, even ushering her under the table centre-stage and nudging her further in with his foot.

However, the showstopper comes when the table is lit on fire, and as Christine scurries away to safety she is doused with water and targeted by an onslaught of foam from a fire extinguisher. Audible gasps and screams can be heard from the crowd, but is it for real?

Is Christine Patterson an audience plant?

Yes, productions of One Man, Two Guvnors often tend to bring in an audience plant by the name of Christine Patterson.

In a review of the play, Laidig's Broadway wrote back in 2013: "... talking of the plant, it was a fantastic example of why they’re still used... The supposed audience member, Christine Patterson, was pulled from the front row to help Hound onstage. After much 'helping' and hiding of Christine, her final hiding spot places her under a table due to be lit on fire. Upon running out, she was doused with water and engulfed in foam from the fire extinguisher before an SM escorted her offstage..."

They speak of a couple's reaction seated behind them being the perfect indicator of why plants are still used: to shock.

Numerous reviews throughout the years have identified Christine Patterson's participation as a highlight, but it still manages to have audiences fooled. Now, that's worth applause!

Audiences talk Christine Patterson on Twitter

The moment earned many reactions over on Twitter, which again, proves just how effective bringing audiences into the mix can be.

Check out a selection of tweets:

James Corden may have won the Tony but the real star of this performance of One Man, Two Guvnors was Christine Patterson.



(She also served as a reminder of why you should never sit on the front row at the theatre) #NationalTheatreAtHome — Amy Bentley (@amybentley15) April 2, 2020

Great to see @NTLive’s One Man Two Guvnors again. Laughed like a drain. ‘Christine Patterson’ deserves a medal. Roll on next Thursday! — Nicky Marr (@nickymarr) April 2, 2020

Wow @NationalTheatre what an amazing thing to release shows weekly for free on YouTube! If you didn’t catch One Man Two Guvnors tonight then seriously it’s one to watch before it disappears next Thursday! @JKCorden you were amazing & omg Christine Patterson had me fooled — anna (@annagiIes) April 2, 2020

CHRISTINE PATTERSON! what a ledge! @NationalTheatre One Man two Guvnors. DYING! — Marcelle Holt (@marcelleholt) April 2, 2020

