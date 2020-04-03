'Obviously happy': £13m man is flattered by West Ham links

Three Premier League clubs, West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace, reportedly want to sign Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa admits that he is ‘obviously happy’ to be linked with a move to West Ham United this summer, speaking to Remate Digital.

Considering that he has a £13 million release clause in his contract, it is no real surprise that one of Europe’s most underrated shot-stoppers has emerged as a potential transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Shortly after Estadio Deportivo claimed that West Ham are keen to bring Sa to the London Stadium, potentially as a long-term Lukasz Fabianski replacement, SDNA threw both Crystal Palace and Southampton into the mix.

Now, the former Porto ace, who famously ousted Iker Casillas at the Estadio do Dragao, was keen not to add fuel to the fire – but he might have inadvertently done the opposite by admitting that such speculation left him feeling rather flattered.

“Obviously I'm happy because it's always good to talk, it's to recognize our work,” says Sa, who was also at pains to point out that he currently plays for the ‘best club’ in Greek football.

The 27-year-old has never played Premier League football before but he has shown, in both the Champions League and Europa League this season, that he is more than up to the task against English opposition.

Sa impressed with his confidence and handling ability when taking on Tottenham Hotspur before helping to dump Arsenal out of Europe on their own Emirates soil in February.