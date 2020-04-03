Quick links

Released ex-Newcastle youngster has 20 goals this season, Lee Clark calls him 'exceptional'

Danny Owen
15 Jan 1997: Lee Clark of Newcastle United signals to his team mates during the FA Cup Third Round match against Charlton Athletic at St James'' Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle...
Premier League Newcastle United really need a goalscorer - maybe they should have given Notts County's Callum Roberts more of a chance.

Callum Roberts of Notts County during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Not many players go from the Premier League to Non-League and emerge with their reputations enhanced.

But Callum Roberts, the winger who was released by Newcastle United last summer after 14 years on Tyneside, looks all-but certain to be flying back up the divisions sooner rather than later. He has already made the step up from Blyth Spartans to Notts County, joining the latter in January after netting 17 times in 25 games for the former.

 

With a further three goals so far for the other Magpies, Roberts has now taken his personal tally to 20 for the campaign.

So will all due respect to Notts County, the oldest professional football club in England will know in their heart of hearts that Roberts’ spell at Meadow Lane is likely to be a short one.

A jet-heeled 22-year-old from South Shields has a long way to go before he proves to Newcastle that they were wrong to let him go but it’s fair to say that his first ever season of senior, first-team football could hardly have gone much better.

Callum Roberts of Notts County scores his team's fourth goal during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Eastleigh at Meadow Lane on March 14, 2020 in Nottingham,...

“I said from the start he’s a player that shouldn’t be playing at this level, he’d lost his way a little bit after his release from Newcastle,” Tyneside legend, and then-Blyth boss, Lee Clark told the club’s official website about Roberts’ move to Notts County three months ago.

“We are all very disappointed, we’re gutted because he was exceptional for us.”

It remains to be seen whether Roberts brings that ‘exceptional’ form to one of England’s top tiers sooner rather than later.

Newcastle United's Callum Roberts arrives before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Cardiff City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 19th January 2019.

