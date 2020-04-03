Netflix: Who plays Lisbon in Money Heist? Spanish actress kills it as Raquel Murillo

Money Heist is back on Netflix for its long-awaited fourth instalment.

As an American company, Netflix is usually best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've seen more and more diverse content appear on the streaming service.

From docuseries to international films to kids' TV, there's everything you could ever want to watch and more.

One of the most popular additions in recent years has been Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, a Spanish TV series that has become popular the world over.

Now, in April 2020, the series' fourth part has arrived and the new batch of episodes once again captivates audiences.



The opening few episodes of the new instalment focus heavily on the character of Lisbon, aka. Raquel Murillo, but just who plays this pivotal figure?

Money Heist part 4 on Netflix

It's been almost a year since Money Heist last appeared on our screens but at long last, on April 3rd, 2020, part 4 of the hit Spanish drama finally arrived.

The new batch of episodes continues from the exact moment part 3 concluded in that agonising cliffhanger in July 2019.

Tokyo and the rest of the crew were left in the middle of the heist on the Bank of Spain while the Professor and Lisbon had been set up by police.

Lisbon in Money Heist part 4

When we last saw the character of Lisbon in Money Heist part 3, she was on the verge of being executed by police and when two gunshots rang out, the Professor was certain that she had been killed.

It was later revealed, however, that Lisbon was not dead but was, in fact, being held by the police.

Now, in season 4, Lisbon is forced to return to work for the police, where she originally started in the series, in order to combat the criminal gang she was once a part of or she'll face 30 years in prison.

Who plays Lisbon in Money Heist?

Lisbon is played in Money heist by Itziar Ituño.

The 45-year-old actress was born in the Basque region of Spain and spent much of her youth in the town of Basauri training to become an actress as she studied acting at Basauri Theatre School before going down a different route of urban-industrial and political sociology at the University of the Basque Country.

As evidenced by her long and storied acting career, however, it's clear that she didn't follow this later path.

Itziar's acting debut came in 2003 in the Spanish thriller, The End of the Night (El final de la noche).

This has been followed by over 20 acting roles with her most prominent coming in the likes of the 2014 film Flowers, the Netflix film Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, and the Basque TV show, Goenkale, where she appeared in almost 60 episodes.

Money Heist part 4, featuring Itziar Ituño, is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 3rd.