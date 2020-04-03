Quick links

Liverpool reportedly keen on France U21 ace who could fetch £44m fee

Tom Thorogood
Marcus Thuram of Borussia Moenchengladbach celebrate after he score his teams first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia-...
Liverpool have been linked with Marcus Thuram.

Guingamp's French forward Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Guingamp (EAG) and Bordeaux (FCGB) on September 23, 2018 at the...

According to Express.de, Liverpool are keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram.

The Reds have been linked with several players in recent weeks as the current global health crisis has prompted a suspension to football.

Many clubs may already have one eye on the summer transfer window.

Gladbach’s Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria has long been linked with a move to Anfield. Express.de say Liverpool are big admirers.

And the German editorial add that the Reds also have their eye on his teammate Thuram.

The 22-year-old son of former France World Cup winner Lillian Thuram only joined the German club from Guingamp last summer.

Thuram has been in superb form for the Rhine club, scoring six goals and adding eight assists in 22 Bundesliga starts.

 

Aside from his goal contributions, Thuram averages 1.8 shots and 2.3 successful take-ons per league game (Whoscored).

The France U21 international can play across the front three, making 14 appearances as a centre-forward and ten appearances as a left winger in all competitions this season.

Should the campaign resume, Liverpool will be Premier League title winners.

But their recent FA Cup and Champions League exits show there is room for improvement and manager Jurgen Klopp won’t allow the Reds to rest on their laurels.

The Merseyside club must improve the squad this summer, and they may see Thurman as an ideal forward option to provide competition to Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Marcus Thuram of Borussia Moenchengladbach celebrates with Breel Embolo after he score his teams first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht...

