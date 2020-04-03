Kenny Miller admits Rangers player has disappointed him, despite 'flashes of brilliance'

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants paid £7m to bring Ryan Kent back to Ibrox from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Rangers legend Kenny Miller admits he has been left a little underwhelmed by Ryan Kent’s form since the winger made his Ibrox loan move permanent for £7 million last summer, speaking to Sky Sports.

A former Liverpool youngster is currently the second-most expensive signing in Ibrox history. But, for much of the campaign, he hasn’t played like a forward worthy of a place in the history books.

Subscribe

There are clearly still issues when it comes to Kent’s end-product and decision making though, to be fair, that is probably to be expected of a player who is still just 23 years old and has plenty of time on his side.

Then again, using his age as an excuse is not likely to wash with a famously demanding Rangers fanbase – as Miller points out.

“The Rangers fans don't care what age you are; if you're on the field with a jersey on your back you need to perform, simple as that,” says the former striker, who is still convinced that Kent will have a ‘wonderful career’ at Rangers.

"His form has not been quite what everyone would have expected, definitely not me. I think coming back to Ibrox permanently, and knowing what the club is about, knowing the manager, the standards of players… I've seen flashes of his brilliance, but it's not been as consistent as we expected.

"There's no doubt he's going to be a big player for Rangers over the four or five years of his contract, but as always in Glasgow you need to make an immediate impact, particularly with everything that is at stake at the moment."

There certainly have been, as Miller puts it, a few ‘flashes of brilliance’. There was that brilliantly taken goal as Rangers beat Celtic on Parkhead soil for the first time in a decade, that sublime brace against Hamilton and that famous winner away at Braga in the Europa League round-of-32.

Seven goals in 21 league games isn’t a bad tally by any stretch of the imagination either. But, for £7 million, it’s only logical that we would expect a little more.