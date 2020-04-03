Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp reportedly has strong relationship with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp manager
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool celebrate following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield...

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a strong relationship with defender Dejan Lovren.

The report has added that although the Reds were anticipating interest in the former Southampton central defender in the summer transfer window, Klopp is happy to keep him in his squad until his contract runs out in the summer of 2021.

It has been added that there have been no discussions with the 30-year-old Croatia international over a new contract.

 

Blow for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are interested in signing Lovren from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

However, the report in The Daily Mail claiming that Klopp is happy to keep Lovren for next season will come as a blow for the London clubs.

Given the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty surrounding it, not many clubs will be in a position to spend a lot of money on transfers this summer.

Liverpool themselves may decide to keep Lovren as part of their squad if they are unable to find a suitable replacement.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during a training session on July 30, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch