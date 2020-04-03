Jurgen Klopp reportedly has strong relationship with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a strong relationship with defender Dejan Lovren.

The report has added that although the Reds were anticipating interest in the former Southampton central defender in the summer transfer window, Klopp is happy to keep him in his squad until his contract runs out in the summer of 2021.

It has been added that there have been no discussions with the 30-year-old Croatia international over a new contract.

Blow for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are interested in signing Lovren from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

However, the report in The Daily Mail claiming that Klopp is happy to keep Lovren for next season will come as a blow for the London clubs.

Given the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty surrounding it, not many clubs will be in a position to spend a lot of money on transfers this summer.

Liverpool themselves may decide to keep Lovren as part of their squad if they are unable to find a suitable replacement.