Jamie Carragher thinks Daniel Levy has responded to £150m+ player

Harry Kane recently said that he is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has responded to Harry Kane’s recent comments, as quoted in The Irish Independent.

During a recent Instagram Live Video with former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp, Kane suggested that he could leave the club.

The England international striker - who is valued at over £150 million by Tottenham, according to The Telegraph - said that although he loves Spurs, if the team do not progress, then he will leave.

Former Liverpool star and current Sky Sports pundit Carragher believes that Tottenham chairman Levy has warned the 26-year-old striker about a big move away this summer amid the global health pandemic and the economic uncertainty surrounding it.

Earlier this week, Levy outlined the impact the current situation has had on Tottenham, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Irish Independent has quoted Carragher as saying about Kane: “Kane inadvertently warned other players it would be wiser to park that talk for another day, namely until the current health crisis has passed.

“The risk of appearing out of touch with public opinion is too great, supporters not taking kindly to anyone who appears to be thinking of their career at a time like this.

“The speed with which Levy told players expecting a big-money move to ‘get real’ is no coincidence. So soon after Kane's interview, it must be interpreted as a direct response to his striker.”

Tottenham Hotspur stay

It is hard to see too many big-money moves happen this summer, and Tottenham are unlikely to sell Kane even if they fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Kane is the only recognised senior striker in the current Spurs squad.