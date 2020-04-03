Jake Quickenden's Quarantine song explained: Here's how you can support the NHS

Singer Jake Quickenden releases 'Quarantine Song' to raise money for the NHS.

The song is about life in quarantine, and the lyrics tell people what they need to be doing to stay safe in order for the world to get through this.

As well as being an attempt to cheer up the nation and give everyone hope, Jake is giving all the proceeds from his song to the NHS. You can buy the song on iTunes as well as stream it on Spotify.

Guys just go download simple as that.... if you are behind the NHS go down load all the proceeds go to them > https://t.co/CS8snaqIue — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) April 3, 2020

Who is Jake Quickenden?

Jake Quickenden made a name for himself when he was a contestant on both series nine and series eleven on The X Factor, making it to the live shows but being eliminated in week three.

He was a runner up on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2014 and was the winner of the tenth series of Dancing on Ice. Before the lockdown was announced he was staring in a UK tour of Hair the musical.

What is the Quarantine Song?

The Quarantine song is about life in quarantine and features lyrics such as, 'so this quarantine is getting out of hand and summer's over before it began.' However, Jake chooses to not focus on the bad, and instead uses the song to educate people on what we should be doing such as 'stay at home only leave to go get food, look after the elderly cause that's what makes you cool'.

The song also features a bit of light humour, taking a dig at Piers Morgan, saying 'never thought I'd take advice from Piers Morgan, I used to switch him off in the morning, but what he says is too blooming true', referring to Morgan's remarks about the importance of quarantining.

Jake then went to announce he will be on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning to discuss the song, so it will be interesting to see what Piers has to say about it!

How can I support the NHS?

The song is available for purchase on iTunes as well as being available for download on Spotify. Jake urged fans on Instagram to stream the song on Spotify as well as buying it on iTunes in order to boost its standing in the charts so it's 'more likely people download it, more money for the NHS'.

The song is currently number two on iTunes and while Jake said 'I doubt it'll get to number one, but I'm not bothered I just wanna raise money for the NHS.'