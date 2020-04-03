Is Lytham Festival cancelled? Festivalgoers grow increasingly concerned

Many event organisers have already issued statements, but is Lytham Festival cancelled?

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson told the UK public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

We are all doing our part to lessen the strain on health services and prevent further spread of COVID-19, and under the circumstances, many organisers of forthcoming events are having to reluctantly call off their plans.

The likes of Glastonbury, Download, Isle of Wight, Parklife and All Points East have already announced they won't be going ahead this year, addressing the issue of refunds swiftly while festivalgoers express their disappointment, but also, understanding and sympathy.

However, it's worth noting that not all festivals have made the dreaded announcement.

Is Lytham Festival cancelled?

No, Lytham Festival is being monitored but has not been cancelled. The event is still scheduled to go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Wednesday, July 1st 2020.

The last update they posted on Twitter was on Monday, March 16th, but it wasn't COVID-19 related. The tweet was in promotion of the official afterparties due to take place [see below tweet].

Of course, considering there has been no statement or update from the organisers, tickets are still on sale.

Announcing the Official After Parties for Lytham Festival 2020 at @LowtherTheatre



Get your tickets now https://t.co/h9HMhhf0RA pic.twitter.com/K5QuepSOlg — Lytham Festival (@LythamFestival) March 16, 2020

Lytham Festival 2020 headliners

This year's event brings some serious talent to the banks of Lancashire’s Ribble Estuary. Check out the range of exciting headliners:

Wednesday: Westlife

Thursday: Lewis Capaldi

Friday: Snow Patrol

Saturday: Lionel Richie

Sunday: Little Mix

Despite excitement for the line-up, a number of hopeful festivalgoers have expressed their scepticism...

Today we are celebrating #InternationalWomensDay and we cannot wait for the World's Biggest Girl Band @LittleMix to join us this year!



Tickets selling fast https://t.co/KfU413xcdl#IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/qyQvpn7Ar2 — Lytham Festival (@LythamFestival) March 8, 2020

Lytham festivalgoers flock to Twitter

Despite plans to still go ahead, a number of those planning to attend have voiced their concerns over on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Can @LythamFestival just make a statement already. Sick of seeing everybody on Facebook play a guessing game as to whether it’s cancelled or not. — ✨Rochander✨ (@MissRochander) April 1, 2020

@LythamFestival Any news regarding COVID-19 and this years festival? — Aaron Whiteside (@Aaronsidewhite) March 31, 2020

Chances of me watching @LewisCapaldi at lytham festival? pic.twitter.com/JiyH5POmVP — Rebecca Claire (@xrebeccaclairex) March 27, 2020

I’m actually gonna be so gutted when I finally get the email from lytham festival to say it’s cancelled, even though I already know it will be — NRW (@ahsatanxo) March 28, 2020

Wondering why Lytham Festival haven’t released a statement yet regarding whether the festival is actually going ahead or not??? No correspondence whatsoever confuseddddd — Em • (@em_gray96) March 31, 2020

