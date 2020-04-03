Is Lytham Festival cancelled? Festivalgoers grow increasingly concerned

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage to a sell out crowd at Auckland Town Hall on January 07, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Many event organisers have already issued statements, but is Lytham Festival cancelled?

Summer? Cancelled mate. 

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson told the UK public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

We are all doing our part to lessen the strain on health services and prevent further spread of COVID-19, and under the circumstances, many organisers of forthcoming events are having to reluctantly call off their plans.

The likes of Glastonbury, Download, Isle of Wight, Parklife and All Points East have already announced they won't be going ahead this year, addressing the issue of refunds swiftly while festivalgoers express their disappointment, but also, understanding and sympathy.

However, it's worth noting that not all festivals have made the dreaded announcement. 

A file photo dated on December 13, 2019 shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making speech in front of the Number 10 at Downing Street, London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

Is Lytham Festival cancelled?

  • No, Lytham Festival is being monitored but has not been cancelled. The event is still scheduled to go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Wednesday, July 1st 2020. 

The last update they posted on Twitter was on Monday, March 16th, but it wasn't COVID-19 related. The tweet was in promotion of the official afterparties due to take place [see below tweet].  

Of course, considering there has been no statement or update from the organisers, tickets are still on sale. 

Lytham Festival 2020 headliners

This year's event brings some serious talent to the banks of Lancashire’s Ribble Estuary. Check out the range of exciting headliners:

  • Wednesday: Westlife
  • Thursday: Lewis Capaldi
  • Friday: Snow Patrol
  • Saturday: Lionel Richie
  • Sunday: Little Mix

Despite excitement for the line-up, a number of hopeful festivalgoers have expressed their scepticism...

 

Lytham festivalgoers flock to Twitter

Despite plans to still go ahead, a number of those planning to attend have voiced their concerns over on Twitter. 

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

