Getting a 'sorry this cannot be loaded' message on Instagram? Solve this issue here!

Recently, Instagram stopped working for thousands of users, leaving people unable to post to their stories or timeline, simply displaying the message 'sorry this cannot be loaded'.

Instagram users flocked to Twitter to complain about the bug and got the hashtag #instagramisdown trending. This is not the first time this year that Instagram has stopped working, and many people complained about the frequency of which the app crashes.

Users complained of being unable to post to their timeline, as well as stories, and some even said that the Instagram Live feature had also crashed.

Due to the magnitude of complaints the problem is most likely within the app, and therefore can only be fixed by Instagram, who will fix the issue quickly or provide a new update to the app.

What happened to Instagram last night?

The website downdetector.com shows that over 3000 people reported that Instagram had stopped working for them, with those figures reaching its peak at 9 pm last night. Fifty-five percent of people reported that they had issues with posting photos, while 29% said they had experienced problems with the Stories feature.

Once again, the hashtag #instagramisdown was trending last night with users posting 'welp, looks like Instagram is down again' and 'the gram is down and panic is setting in'.

How to fix it the 'sorry this cannot be loaded' message

The last time the app crashed on a large scale was this November 2019, and Instagram tweeted:

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible"

This leads us to believe the issue is with Instagram, and not users of the app. Due to the number of people reporting the problem, and the trending hashtag, Instagram will no doubt fix this bug quickly, or provide a new update to the app.

The best thing to do is to wait, and keep refreshing the app while keeping an eye on Twitter, and other social media apps to see if they announce a fix to the problem.

Fans react on Twitter

Instagram being down no doubt leads to people moving to Twitter to post their content with captions such as 'Instagram was supposed to see it first but Twitter knows #instagramisdown' and 'I had a nice #tbt to post but #instagramisdown and being difficult so I'm just [gonna] put it here for now.'

Others joked about how whenever Instagram crashes, everyone moves to Twitter, tweeting 'Me running to check Twitter as usual to see if Instagram is down AGAIN', and 'me jumping on twitter to see if #instagramisdown for everyone else too'.