How to win the TikTok Salt and Pepper Challenge - it's easier than you think!

TikTok users are constantly coming up with new challenges to amuse viewers, and the latest of these is the salt and pepper challenge.

The salt and pepper challenge has frustrated nearly everyone who has tried it, as they are tasked with the near impossible: separating salt from pepper. The videos have gained hundreds of thousands of views, with the frustration of those challenged leaving viewers laughing at the hilarity of the situation, especially if they find out how to win.

However, this challenge is a lot easier than it seems, and can be won in one easy step!

How to set up the challenge on TikTok

If you're the one challenging someone else, setting up this challenge is easy - all you need are salt and pepper shakers.

Shake salt onto a plate, and pour the pepper directly on top of the salt.

You need to make sure the shakers are next to each other on the table, close to the pile of salt and pepper.

Now, here is the funny part, ask the person you challenged, be it your mom, dad or friend, to separate the salt from the pepper, the stakes can be heightened by introducing a reward!

How to win the Salt and Pepper Challenge

TikTok has seen some hilarious responses to this challenge, with one users step-dad attempting to shake the mixture apart as well as pouring water on it, and some people even resorted to picking the grains apart with tweezers! But the solution is much more simple.

To win: Separate the salt shaker from the pepper shaker on the table.

It really is that easy! The challenger never specified that you have to separate the salt and pepper on the plate, so instead of spending hours trying to do the impossible, this simple trick is the answer to the problem.