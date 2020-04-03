How to get the renaissance painting filter - follow these easy steps!

We've seen some great ones, so here's how to get the renaissance painting filter.

Ever wanted somebody to paint your portrait?

Well, now you don't have to contemplate what it would look like thanks to a great new filter making the rounds across social media.

One of the best things about the likes of Snapchat is the filters you can use to transform your face, whether you're sharing for laughs or screenshotting and posting elsewhere for likes.

Some have been downright duds over the years, but every now and then, a filter comes along good enough to capture widespread attention.

At the moment, the popularity of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King has spawned a great example, but right now our favourite would have to be the renaissance painting filter, which takes your image and brilliantly recreates it.

So, how do you access the filter and score results for your gallery... gallery? We meant camera roll!

How to get the renaissance painting filter

Just follow these simple and easy steps:

First, head over to ai-art.tokyo/en

Click 'Try it now' and upload a photo from your camera roll and wait

Next, a range of filters will appear. Select the one you like the most and you're set

You may be quite surprised to see that it's not an app people are using, but rather, a website.

The AI artist offering the service is called AI Gahaku, and if you really love the results, you can actually make a donation over on the site. Just click buy me a coffee!

If you don't wish to make a donation, on the other hand, not to worry - it's free to get your dream renaissance painting selfie.

so I tried the renaissance painting filter and... it’s quite accurate pic.twitter.com/xdRrJmuzi9 — trixia (@TrishyCasty) April 1, 2020

Twitter users share renaissance painting filter results

Once you've been over to the website and given it a try, be sure to share the results and help spread the word.

Of course, that's what so many are doing right now. Some have turned out brilliantly, whereas some have howled with laughter at the results.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I put it through the painting filter AI and this is the abomination it gave me pic.twitter.com/jLN4EzRSoA — IG/SarahGrace_Artist (@SarabiSarah) April 1, 2020

So people keep trying this painting app where the filter makes your face look like diffre t type of paintings.



I gave it a try and the only one i liked aged me 30 years it seems!



(Is it sort of bad that i dont mind tho?) pic.twitter.com/KMJH2pd46x — JoeWolf1973 (@JoeWolf1973) April 1, 2020

Put myself through that Renaissance painting filter. Definitely didn't make it through Robespierre's Terror. pic.twitter.com/gcNAI6bUOy — Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) April 2, 2020

So I tried out that Renaissance painting filter app thing (https://t.co/2HkrieXZjo) and, welp, here's Wine Drunk Ashley pic.twitter.com/HDgo2W5Rot — Ashley Warren is writing poetry #AprilDailyPoem (@ashleynhwarren) April 1, 2020

