How old is Fabiana Flosi? Explore the age of Bernie Ecclestone's wife after couple announce baby news

Bernie Ecclestone and his wife, Fabiana Flosi, have announced that they are expecting a baby.

It was announced on April 2nd, 2020 that Bernie Ecclestone and his wife, Fabiana Flosi are expecting a baby.

It will be the fourth time that Bernie Ecclestone, who is 89 years old, will become a father.

Naturally, there has been a huge reaction to the news that the former F1 boss is expecting and fans are no doubt keen to learn more about Bernie Ecclestone's wife, Fabiana Flosi.

SEE ALSO: How to watch classic F1 races

Who is Fabiana Flosi?

Fabiana Flosi is Bernie Ecclestone's fourth third wife.

Born in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Fabiana formerly held the position of Director of Marketing for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is where she would have crossed paths with Mr Ecclestone while he was the head of FOM (Formula One Management).

The pair are set to have met in 2009, shortly after Bernie and his second wife, Slavica Radić, divorced in 2008 after almost 24 years of marriage and having two children together.

Bernie and Fabiana married in August 2012 after a short engagement.

How old is Fabiana Flosi?

Fabiana Flosi is currently 44 years old.

That means that there is a 45-year age gap between her and Bernie Ecclestone.

When the pair married in 2012, Fabiana was 36 while Bernie was 81 years old.

When is their baby due?

Bernie and Fabiana's baby is due to be born in July 2020, just three months before Bernie turns 90 in October.

The baby will be Bernie's fourth child and it's been confirmed that the child is a boy and, therefore, will be Bernie's first son.

Speaking to Swiss publication Blick, Fabiana said: "Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy.

"Hopefully he will never express the intention to do something with Formula 1."