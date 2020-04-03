‘He won't stay’: Redknapp sends warning to Tottenham Hotspur

Could Harry Kane leave Tottenham Hotspur?

Harry Redknapp has told Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur run the risk of losing striker Harry Kane if they do not show ambition.

The former Tottenham manager believes that Kane would be a brilliant signing for Manchester City.

Redknapp has said that if Spurs want to keep hold of the 26-year-old England international striker in the coming years, then they have to show him that they have ambitions to compete for top honours.

Redknapp told Sky Sports about Kane’s future: “They [Tottenham] need surgery in the summer, but are they going to be spending any money? Is anyone going to be spending money now in the next year or two and going for big transfers?

“He'll be looking at that and thinking 'hang on’. And what a player he would be for one of those top clubs. I don't want to see him leave Tottenham and nor do Tottenham fans but what a centre-forward he would be for Man City for instance with Aguero coming to the end.

"He'd be a great signing for anybody. He's a great player and a great professional - hopefully he'll stay at Tottenham but he won't stay unless he sees them pushing to win things."

Tottenham Hotspur future

Kane recently dropped a bombshell about his future, telling former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp during an Instagram Live Video earlier this week that he could leave the North London outfit.

While it is hard to see the Englishman leave Spurs this summer, if the North London club are unable to challenge for top honours next season, then Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After all, Kane is 26 years of age, and he is coming to an age when he will have to make a big decision on his future if he wants to win major trophies.